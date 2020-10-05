'The Witcher' Season 2: See Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in New Armor (PHOTOS)

The Witcher Season 2 may not have a release date just yet — production was delayed, but has resumed in the UK, due to the coronavirus pandemic — but Netflix has released a sneak peek at what to expect from Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia.

As the two photos the streaming service has shared reveal, Geralt has new armor for Season 2. And below, you can get a close look at it, Geralt's medallion, and his sword.

Cavill also shared these photos on Instagram, with words from The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski in the caption: "'It may turn out,' said the white-haired man a moment later, 'that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they'll look back and see the Wolf.'"

"His emotional shield can ward off any charmer, but his trusted sword he'll wield, will be matched with new armour," Netflix wrote alongside the photos on Twitter before teasing, "And what will destiny bring tomorrow?"

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," the logline for Season 2 reads. "While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The series, based on the best-selling fantasy book series, is described as "an epic tale of fate and family." It follows "the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified."

While fans have waited to hear news about The Witcher Season 2's release, Netflix has announced a six-part live-action prequel series, Blood Origin. Set in an elven world 1200 years earlier than the first, it "will tell a story lost to time — the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

