'The Masked Singer': The Snow Owls Draw Some Interesting Guesses (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4, Episode 3, "The Group A Play Offs — Famous Masked Words."]

The Masked Singer revisited Group A in its latest episode, showcasing the vocals of Giraffe, Snow Owls, Popcorn and Sun.

Joining host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke was returning guest Joel McHale who made a grand entrance by delivering his best version of "Blurred Lines" while wearing a Robin Thicke mask. Once all of the giggles were out of the way, it was time for the performances.

Wowing once again, Snow Owls stole the show with their pairing as unusual guesses were made to uncover their identity. Below, learn more about the performances and find out which contestant was unmasked.

Popcorn

Song: "Falling" by Harry Styles

Clues: Stepping out of comfort zone; loves flirting with Nick Cannon; The Corn and the Beautiful, soap opera vibes; cats; candles in the shape of 16 (sixteen candles); couldn't eat or sleep; emotional prison; hair crimper and rubik's cube; LGBTQ+ pride flag; because of love, I survived; the second rock from the sun brings you closer to them.

Identity: This week, guesses for Popcorn's identity ranged from Gloria Gaynor and Katy Perry to Tina Turner and Vanessa Williams.

Giraffe

Song: "Get Down On It" by Kool & The Gang

Clues: Having a blast; needs fun; survived life by seeing the big picture; fox; peaches; stays above drama; world crashed down and came down in the blink of an eye; scrambled brain; trouble walking and talking; defeated the predator; at a crossroads; can do anything with their herd in their corner; domino.

Identity: Guesses for the Giraffe included Travis Barker, Jason Priestley, Scott Wolfe, Shia LaBeouf, Jaleel White, Seth Green, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and will.i.am.

Snow Owls

Song: "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" by Meghan Trainor (feat. John Legend)

Clues: Debut was a hoot; have always had each others' backs; kingdom and royalty theme; messy breakups with an avalanche of emotions; D-shaped light (delight?); she was an anchor for him in the community; DAL basketball; knight in shining armor; "you can do it"; witch hat.

Identity: For this duo, guesses ranged from Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams to Rob Schneider and Elle King. Other suggestions included Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood as well as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Sun

Song: "Praying" by Kesha

Clues: Loves dressing up; Halloween; feels like a kid again; grew up in a fractured home; rediscovering fun; hourglass with a black widow spider; going into the woods to find harmony; heart walks the line; a whiz at cooking tea treats and is an immaterial girl; always looking on the bright side; burning ugly rumors; over the moon; Magic 8 Ball.

Identity: The panelists threw names like Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood, Mandy Moore and Katherine McPhee out as guesses.

Results

In the end, Giraffe was eliminated and unmasked, unveiling Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Who will be unmasked next? Tune in next week to find out!

The Masked Singer, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox