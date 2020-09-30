Dwayne Johnson's 'Young Rock' Cast for Upcoming NBC Comedy

Dwayne Johnson is bringing a version of his childhood to viewers beginning in 2021 with NBC's Young Rock, and the cast has finally been unveiled.

The series which focuses on various chapters of Dwayne Johnson's life will show what it was like for the superstar to grow up in a strong and resilient family as well as what being surrounded by professional wrestling family members was like. Young Rock will also look back on Johnson's football career at the University of Miami.

Learn how Dwayne Johnson was shaped into the person fans know and love today based on the rollercoaster ride his life was before. Among the stars announced are Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson and Ana Tuisila.

The show will feature three version of Dwayne Johnson, Groulx will portray the honest, headstrong and impressionable 10-year-old version of him, Constant will play a more grown up iteration as the 15-year-old Johnson who is described as trying to fit in as a normal teen but puberty makes this a challenge. Meanwhile, Latukefu will play Johnson from the ages of 18-20 as he's just been recruited to play football at the University of Miami, but an injury in his freshman year could derail things.

Leilua will portray Ata Johnson, Dwayne's mother who grew up in a first generation pro wrestling family, described as a strong woman, she's a hopeful and positive force in her son's life growing up. Anderson will play Dwayne's father Rocky Johnson who is charismatic and charming as a pro wrestling champ that must juggle the ups and downs of his career while also trying to be a good husband and father in unorthodox ways.

Tuisila will play Ata's mother and Dwayne's grandmother, Lia Maivia, the first female pro wrestling promoter in the country who is both loving and cutthroat when she needs to be. Dwayne Johnson offered a peek at the stars via his Instagram, posting photos of the actors alongside their real-life counterparts.

Executive produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras, Jeffrey Walker will serve as producer director and co-executive producer on Young Rock. Ordered for an 11-episode first season, Young Rock will feature Johnson in every episode as the series delves into his past. Stay tuned for more info as news about the NBC series is released.

Young Rock, Coming 2021, NBC