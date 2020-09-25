'The 100' Series Finale Trailer: Who Will Survive 'The Last War'? (VIDEO)

Because we know The 100 and the final season has already included multiple deaths, including Bob Morley's Bellamy Blake, we're bracing ourselves for more characters to die in the series finale — especially after its extended promo.

It begins with Clarke (Eliza Taylor) apologizing to Madi (Lola Flanery), whom she'd found had suffered a stroke due to Cadogan's (John Pyper-Ferguson) probing of her mind, for failing her and "everyone." "Have I pulled the lever to commit genocide? Yes," Clarke says later in the trailer. "Did love make me do this? You're damn right it did!"

Watch the trailer below for a look at "The Last War," who's joining the fight, and it really not looking good for the seriously injured Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira). Based on all the gunfire, it seems nearly impossible that all will survive. Miller (Jarod Joseph) even comments at one point that they don't have a plan that doesn't end with everyone dead, but Jordan (Shannon Kook) has something to tell that will make his father, Monty (Christopher Larkin), "proud."

"After all the fighting and loss, Clarke and her friends have reached the final battle," the logline for the episode reads. "But is humanity worthy of something greater?"

The promo does fittingly end with "May We Meet Again," but we're still waiting to hear if the potential prequel spinoff will be picked up.

The 100, Series Finale, Wednesday, 8/7c, The CW