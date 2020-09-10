'The 100' Boss Opens Up About That Major 'Devastating' Death

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 7, Episode 13 of The 100, "Blood Giant."]

May we meet again.

The 100 featured its most shocking death yet in Wednesday's episode, both in terms of the victim and the killer. Bellamy's (Bob Morley) newfound role as a disciple and dedication to Bill (John Pyper-Ferguson) placed him in opposition to Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) determination to protect Madi (Lola Flanery) and what she remembers from when she had the Flame — which she drew in a sketchbook. And it all ended when Clarke shot Bellamy to prevent him from handing over that notebook to who are now his people. (But then she went through the portal to another planet to rescue her missing friends without the book, so it's still out there.)

Bellamy certainly looked dead, and showrunner Jason Rothenberg confirmed he is on Twitter following the episode. "For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes' souls," he wrote. "We knew Bellamy's death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you're willing to protect. And who you're willing to sacrifice.

"His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Cast members Adina Porter (Indra) and Flanery took a page out of the show to pay tribute to Morley on social media.

I have such fond memories of working on #The100 . It was a joy to work with Bob Morley for the past six years. We always had the most amazing conversations. ‘May we meet again,’ my friend. I am quite certain we will. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpbdBU0pVs — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) September 10, 2020

