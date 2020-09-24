'The Walking Dead' Takes a Page from the Whisperers in 'A Certain Doom' (VIDEO)

In a year filled with anxiety and dread, AMC's The Walking Dead is returning for an episode seemingly chock-full of nervous energy.

"A Certain Doom," Season 10's original finale (before AMC announced an additional six episodes to round out the season, that'll air in early 2021), will feature a big showdown between our favorite zombie apocalypse survivors and now-Whisperer leader Beta (Ryan Hurst). It's the only episode we'll get before the series returns in 2021, but it's already looking like one for the books.

TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, above, opens with a serious-looking Daryl (Norman Reedus) acknowledging Judith (Cailey Fleming), who is behind a glass pane. The children, also including Lydia (Cassady McClincy) daughter of the late Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), are in a sealed-off room, safe from harm. But what Daryl, along with Carol (Melissa McBride), a walker-mask-wearing Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Jacob (Dan Fogler) and more, are about to do is go straight into harm's way.

In a stomach-churning minute, we watch Jerry open a door that lets a horde of walkers into the room. Luckily, the heroes are covered in walker guts — a trick they picked up earlier in the series, and has since proven to work very well for the Whisperers, who walk among the dead regularly.

We then see Jerry, Daryl and others begin to slip out of the room onto the next phase of their plan. But will everyone survive? Can they defeat Beta and his army of Whisperers and dead? We'll have to wait and see when the bloody episode airs in a few weeks.

Check it all out in the harrowing exclusive video clip above.