'The Walking Dead' Universe Channel Is Coming to Twitch

The Walking Dead fans are in for a real treat – and plenty of content — beginning Sunday, September 20.

AMC Networks and Twitch have partnered for a new, live-steaming entertainment experience all about the universe launched on TV by the show in 2010. With this new streaming TWDUniverse channel, fans will be able to celebrate and engage with one another by live-streaming original TWD-oriented programming exclusively on Twitch and they'll be part of the content experience with the service's unique interactivity.

On Sunday nights, the TWDUniversal channel on Twitch will stream a live show from 7:30 to 9 p.m., a Watchalong during new episodes, and more Walking Dead conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight. There will be approximately 12 hours of original content each week. That includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast.

"As the storytelling and characters that span The Walking Dead Universe continue to grow, so do the innovative ways we reach and engage with fans — both old and new — across social media and popular new platforms like Twitch," David Beck, executive vice president and head of programming strategy and business operations, AMC Networks, said.

"Sunday nights on Twitch are audience-first and fan-centric, and we are thrilled at this opportunity to build something new for passionate fans of The Walking Dead Universe, giving them a new community to celebrate the Universe, channel their enthusiasm and express their fandom," he continued.

Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch, added, "The Walking Dead has built one of the most passionate and engaged audiences on television, and we're thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to develop new ways for fans to experience this pop-culture phenomenon.

"Today, television audiences want more from their viewing experience beyond the traditional 50-minute episode, and we're excited to partner with brands and networks in the future to expand this audience connection. On Twitch, we're able to create deeply immersive experiences that extend the world of The Walking Dead and enhance how fans interact with the show and each other."

Check out the TWDUniverse Channel lineup below.

Launch Party

Sunday, September 20: Hosts Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renay and Dylan Gabriel Guerra will welcome fans into the TWDUniverse community and kick off a season 10 interactive marathon of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Catch Up

Launches Sunday, September 20: The hosts will lead fans through select episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 and Fear The Walking Dead Season 5, with real-time reactions as they watch and interact with the community, leading up to Season 10 Episode 16 on October 4.

Re-Watching Dead

Launches Thursday, September 24: A weekly deep dive discussion show focusing on spoiler-filled exploration into past episodes of The Walking Dead (both on-screen and behind-the-scenes stories). Fans will get to re-live the first time they saw the show through interactive discussion of the story and dig deeper behind the scenes via interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactive segments and games.

World Beyond Celebration (name pending)

Launches Sunday, September 27: A variety show celebration of World Beyond with cast interviews, BTS discussion, and fun and games with the audience. Framed around the idea of "youth," it explores what younger versions of Walking Dead characters would be like. Hosts and guests also share stories from their high school years.

TWD Sundays

Launches Sunday, October 4:

7:30 p.m. Recapping Dead Pre-Show: Hosts dive into recaps of the previous episode, explore theories, and share predictions and speculations ahead of the new episode.

9:00 p.m. Live Watch Party: TWDUniverse will keep streaming on Twitch to create a live second screen experience for new episodes with behind-the-scenes info pop-ups, interactions from the community, and live host reactions.

11:00 p.m. After Show: Following Talking Dead, fans can continue the discussion in a more informal, interactive space and go deeper into the new episodes.