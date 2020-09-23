NYCC 2020: 'The Boys,' 'Utopia,' 'Invincible' & More Join Amazon Prime Video's Lineup

While New York Comic Con (NYCC) is going virtual, Amazon isn't skimping on offering fans breaking news, exclusives and special previews at the event.

Today, it was announced that five Amazon panels have been scheduled for the convention taking place Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 11. Streaming virtually via the NYCC official YouTube channel, viewers can catch more than 25 cast members, creators and crew from various Amazon Prime Original series. Among the lineup participating in New York Comic Con's Metaverse panels are Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's Truth Seekers, Utopia, Alex Rider, super hit The Boys and Invincible.

The Amazon fun kicks off Thursday, October 8 at 2:15pm ET and will run throughout the day. Below, catch the full lineup and panel descriptions and stay tuned for updates.

Truth Seekers

Thursday, October 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET

This panel will feature executive producer Nick Frost and his costars Samson Kayo, Emma D'Arcy, Susan Wokoma and Malcolm McDowell as they discuss the eight-episode supernatural comedy which centers on a group of part-time paranormal investigators. When they team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the U.K. for sharing on their online channel, things will go awry. Don't miss the Q&A moderated by IGN's Terri Schwartz.

Utopia

Thursday, October 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET

This twisted eight-episode series follows a group of young comic fans who discover that a conspiracy within the pages of a graphic novel is actually real, and they'll embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from extinction. For this panel writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn will join stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges and Cory Michael Smith for a conversation moderated by Variety's Danielle Turchiano.

Alex Rider

Thursday, October 8 at 3:55 p.m. ET

Author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz will join star Otto Farrant for a Q&A discussion as they preview the coming-of-age spy series based on the bestselling book franchise. This panel will serve as a preview for the series, which will debut on Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV beginning November 13. The show follows the titular Alex Rider, a London-based teen who has been unknowingly trained since childhood for the world of espionage. He'll find himself working undercover to investigate the death of his uncle at a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

The Boys

Thursday, October 8 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Showrunner Eric Kripke and the cast will answer burning questions about the show's second season ahead of its shocking finale. Based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are treated like celebrities, but they abuse their power and a vigilante group known as "The Boys" is hell-bent on keeping them in line. Season 2, which finds the Boys on the run from the law and hunted by the Supes while trying to regroup and fight back against Vought, debuted at the beginning of September with new episodes arriving each Friday through October 9.

Invincible

Thursday, October 8 at 4:50 p.m. ET

Creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) will tease the highly-anticipated adult animated series based on his iconic comic book of the same name during this event. Invincible revolves around a 17-year-old named Mark Grayson who's just your average teen, apart from the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.