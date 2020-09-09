New York Comic Con 2020: A Full List of the TV Panels at the Virtual Event

Ready to geek out (virtually) again?

New York Comic Con is back this October, albeit virtually (just like San Diego's annual event in July), and we're still going to have four epic days to celebrate our faves in entertainment. Running from October 8-11, panels will be live streamed on the New York Comic Con YouTube channel. Fans will be able to participate in Q&As with the panels' talent and use YouTube's Community and Live Chat features to interact with one another.

Below, see the list of panels and events that have been announced so far and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set. (All times are ET.)

Thursday, October 8

2:45 p.m. Doctor Who (BBC America): Join series stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill as they look back at their epic past two seasons in the TARDIS, which have been packed with shocking twists, turns and surprises, and discuss their favorite moments to date.

Friday, October 9

1:30 p.m. The Watch (BBC America): Series stars Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent, and Marama Corlett and executive producers Simon Allen and Richard Stokes for a discussion and first look at the new series that pits trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life.

To Be Scheduled

American Gods (Starz): Stream with your favorite gods as they journey to Lakeside and talk all things Season 3.

Animaniacs (Hulu): Join executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche for a look at the new series.

Archer (FXX): Play along with series stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates as they mine their memories and test their knowledge for this not-to-be-missed foray into the trivia daaaanger zoooone, hosted by Executive Producer Casey Willis.

DC's Stargirl (The CW): Creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins series stars Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, and Meg DeLacy, as they relive the first season's most epic moments and share behind-the-scenes tales and scoop on what's to come for Season 2.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC): The panel will spotlight the upcoming Season 6.

Helstrom (Hulu): Join the cast and creator of Hulu's upcoming horror series as they discuss what went into bringing this twisted comic to life and answer fans' burning questions.

Lost: Join showrunners Damian Lindelof and Carlton Cuse of the hit TV series for this special, one-time event where they're answering fans' burning questions.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu): Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero.

Monsterland (Hulu): Join cast members and creator/showrunner Mary Laws as they delve into the nightmares and share a look at what happened behind-the-scenes on the series based on the collection of short stories from Nathan Ballingrud's "North American Lake Monsters."

Nancy Drew (The CW): Panelists include stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith, creator/executive producer Noga Landau, and showrunner/executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor.

The Walking Dead (AMC): The panel will spotlight Episode 1016, "A Certain Doom.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC): The panel will spotlight the third series in the universe.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX): Panelists include series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team.