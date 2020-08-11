New York Comic Con Goes Virtual for 2020 Event

Fans won't be gathering at Javits Center this fall, as should have been expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ReedPop, the world's leading producer of pop culture events, announced Tuesday that New York Comic Con's physical presence has been canceled for 2020. Instead, it is partnering with YouTube for an all-digital event celebrating the best in television, movies, comics, and more.

Running from October 8-11, panels will be live streamed on the New York Comic Con YouTube channel. We even already know some of the content to expect (with more to be announced in the coming weeks): Starz's American Gods, CBS All Access' Star Trek Universe, DreamWorks Animations, and Hulu and FX.

"We are thoroughly disappointed that we can't gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in. We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited," Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop, said in a statement.

"I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I've made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center," he continued. "While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube."

Fans will be able to participate in Q&As with the talent during panels, as well as use YouTube's Community and Live Chat features to geek out with each other. Additionally, there will be meet and greets, personalized autographs, videos, professional workshops, and a virtual marketplace where exhibitors and creators can share their items.

And prior to New York Comic Con, ReedPop is hosting the virtual Metaverse August, from August 13-16. Some of the celebrity guests already confirmed include stars from Supernatural, Doctor Who, and the Star Trek Universe.

New York's event is following in San Diego's footsteps. In July, [email protected] panels were streamed on the Comic-Con YouTube channel over the course of four days.