CBS All Access Sets 'The Stand' & 'Star Trek' Universe Panels for NYCC

The lineup for 2020's virtual New York Comic Con Metaverse keeps growing, and fans of CBS All Access' fall shows are in for a treat.

The streaming service and CBS Television Studios announced panels for the Star Trek universe and upcoming limited event series The Stand. The convention is taking place virtually, October 8-11, at YouTube.com/NYCC and FindtheMetaverse.com.

Star Trek: Discovery returns for its third season a week after NYCC, on October 15, while The Stand, based on Stephen King's novel, will (finally!) premiere on December 17.

Check out the panels schedule and descriptions below. (All times are ET.)

Thursday, October 8

12:00 p.m. Star Trek Universe: Check out back-to-back conversations with the casts and producers of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and surprise guests.

For Lower Decks, join creator Mike McMahan and voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman for a special edition of the official Star Trek after-show, The Ready Room, about the Season 1 finale with host Wil Wheaton.

For Discovery, join stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz, new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander, and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise for a preview of Season 3 moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

Friday, October 9

12:40 p.m. The Stand: Join stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, and Owen Teague, showrunner Benjamin Cavell, and executive producer Taylor Elmore as they discuss bringing Stephen King's story to life in a conversation moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.