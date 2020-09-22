'Shark Tank' Gives a First Look at Its Socially Distanced Season 12 (VIDEO)

ABC has unveiled its first look at Shark Tank's 12th season, which has filmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Introducing some new health and safety protocols, the fan-favorite show will look a little different when the new season arrives Friday, October 16. Filming from the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, the tough, self-made multimillionaires known as sharks will make dreams come true.

See Also 'Shark Tank' Plans Return to Production for Season 12 in Las Vegas Some of the protocols in place apparently include a 'quarantine bubble,' with the cast and crew in one place, and testing.

Returning for entrepreneur pitches are sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary including new guest sharks Blake Mycoskie and Kendra Scott. Mycoskie is known as the founder of TOMS and co-founder of Madefor, while Scott is the founder and CEO of Kendra Scott LLC.

Mycoskie and Scott join fellow guest sharks for Season 12 — baseball player and A-Rod Corp CEO Alex Rodriguez, as well as founder and executive chairman of KIND, Daniel Lubetzky. Fans get a peek at the socially distanced action in the 3-minute long trailer that teases plenty of inspiring tales as various entrepreneurs chase the American Dream.

Spaced evenly apart from each other, the sharks will hear pitches about products ranging from self-cleaning water bottles to sawdust-based charcoal and everything in between. There will be tears and laughter along the way as teased in the teaser below.

Catch the exciting return of Shark Tank this October on ABC.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shark Tank, Season 12 Premiere, Friday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC