When Does 'Shark Tank' Return? ABC Sets Season 12 Premiere

ABC's premiere dates for unscripted series have been unveiled, and Shark Tank is among the lineup that will hit TVs this season.

The business deal program will kick off its 12th season beginning Friday, October 16, with plenty of new pitches for the sharks to mull over. "We're fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall," said ABC Entertainment's president, Karey Burke.

Debuting back in 2009, Shark Tank has become a fan favorite on the network as viewers observe the deals made between everyday Americans and self-made, multimillionaire/billionaire tycoons. After concluding its 11th season back in May of this year, Shark Tank's return will be a welcome one.

Expect more heartwarming moments as the Sharks give people from all walks of life the chance to chase their American dream by securing business deals that could change their lives and make them millionaires.

The series has received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program throughout its run and remains ranked as the No. 1 program in the Friday 8 o'clock hour among adults 18-49. Keeping this unsinkable ship afloat are executive producers Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow, Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary.

Along with executive producing Cuban, Corcoran, Greiner, Herjavec, John and O'Leary feature as the show's Sharks who make deals with hopeful entrepreneurs. Shark Tank is based on the Japanese Dragon's Den format created by Nippon Television Network Corporation.

Don't miss the action when Shark Tank returns this fall.

Shark Tank, Season 12 Premiere, Friday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC