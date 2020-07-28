'Shark Tank' Plans Return to Production for Season 12 in Las Vegas

Shark Tank may be ready to air new episodes in the fall as planned.

The entrepreneurial-themed reality show is in pre-production in Las Vegas for Season 12 with COVID-19 safety protocols, Deadline reports. (The ABC unscripted series usually films in Culver City, California.)

Some of the protocols in place include a "quarantine bubble," with the cast and crew in one place, and testing. Filming, which could start "soon," for a 22-episode season usually takes place over two-week "pods" during two months (June and September in the past), due to the schedules of the Sharks (NBA's Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner, business leader and global cybersecurity expert Robert Herjavec, FUBU CEO and founder Daymond John, and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary).

The "tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons" give aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to secure business deals that could change their lives as they invest in products presented on the show. The series has won the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program four years in a row (2014-2017). It was also nominated in that category in 2012, 2013, 2018, and 2019.

Shark Tank joins a slowly growing list of shows preparing to resume production following the shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some, like daytime dramas including The Bold and the Beautiful, have already started shooting, while others, like The Witcher, have planned production dates in place.

Shark Tank is set to be part of ABC's "fall" schedule; premiere dates, as well as exactly when "fall" will be, have yet to be announced.

Shark Tank, Season 12, Fall 2020, ABC