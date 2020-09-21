Peacock Is Now (Finally) Available on the Roku Platform

Add Roku to the list of ways you can stream NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Peacock and Roku announced Monday that the streaming service's app is now available on the latter's platform (through RokuTV models and streaming players), bringing it to an estimated 100 million people. Peacock features more than 20,000 hours of on-demand TV shows, movies, live news, and sports programming, with more than 13,000 hours of current, classic, and original TV shows and movies, and live and on-demand news, sports, reality, late-night, and Spanish-language content available with its free tier.

"We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices," Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock, said in a statement. "Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they'll love access to a wide range of free and paid content."

"Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today," Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku, added. "We're focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we're excited to welcome Peacock's world-class programming to America's #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools."

Peacock includes current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, live sports (including the upcoming Premier League), movies, past iconic shows (including Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock), and Originals (like Brave New World, Noughts + Crosses, and A.P. Bio). The Peacock app also includes daily programming highlights from news shows, streaming channels (like the best sketches of Saturday Night Live), and genre channels (including True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape).

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, with an ad-free tier an additional $5.00 per month. Eligible Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex and Cox Contour customers receive Peacock Premium as part of their subscription.

Peacock is also available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and LG Smart TVs.