Giuliana Rancic & Vivica A. Fox Miss Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Though the Emmys are virtual this year, E! still has a red carpet — but a key member of the team, who has been there for nearly 20 years, was missing: Giuliana Rancic.

Both Rancic and Vivica A. Fox, who were supposed to be part of the network's Live From the Red Carpet, have tested positive for COVID-19. (The pandemic is the reason why the awards are virtual this year.)

"As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic shared in a video message, explaining that she had been tested as part of E! and NBC Universal's strict guidelines.

"As much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful," she said, adding that her husband and son also tested positive, "but we're all doing well and taking care of each other.

"Please protect yourselves, and protect those around you," she concluded.

Fox also sent along a statement urging people to stay safe. "During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other," she said.