Michael C. Hall isn’t done with Dexter Morgan yet as the actor appeared at Showtime‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel for the upcoming spinoff Dexter: Original Sin to reveal his involvement with the series and another newly-announced spinoff, Dexter: Resurrection, set after the events of 2021’s Dexter: New Blood.

Officially set to premiere in December 2024, Dexter: Original Sin (currently in production) will see Hall reprise his role by playing the inner voice of his younger self (played by Patrick Gibson). In anticipation of the new show’s arrival, Showtime unveiled a special Comic-Con teaser, which you can see below, revealing Hall’s involvement and the ’90s-set story with a glimpse at the cast in character.

Meanwhile, Dexter: Resurrection is an all-new spinoff that was announced during the panel. The series will be set in the present day, with Hall reprising his role as the titular serial killer onscreen. Resurrection is considered the follow-up to Dexter: New Blood, which was the first spinoff in Dexter‘s ever-growing universe. The newest spinoff will launch in the summer of 2025 with an exact premiere date yet to be revealed.

“We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios in a statement. “While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

As mentioned, above, Hall surprised fans by making an appearance at the SDCC panel for Original Sin, which included showrunner Clyde Phillips, fellow executive producer Scott Reynolds, and cast members Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown. The panel was moderated by the show’s special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The original flagship series Dexter premiered in the fall of 2006 and ran for eight seasons, during which it captivated millions of fans and became a quick TV cult classic. At the end of the show’s run, Dexter was the number one Showtime original. Since then, Dexter branched out with New Blood, a ten-episode limited series set ten years after the events of the original show.

Stay tuned for more exciting news on these projects as they continue to take shape at Showtime, and don’t miss the first look at Original Sin, above.

Dexter: Original Sin, Series Premiere, December 2024, Showtime & Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection, Series Premiere, Summer 2025, Showtime & Paramount+