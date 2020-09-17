'She-Hulk' Disney+ Series Casts Tatiana Maslany in Lead Role

If you added a little Hulk blood to an Orphan Black clone...

Tatiana Maslany, known for playing the Leda clones on the BBC America drama and Sister Alice on HBO's Perry Mason, has been cast as Jennifer Walters in the new She-Hulk series coming to Disney+, according to Deadline.

Jennifer is Bruce Banner's cousin, and after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from him, the attorney also Hulks out — but she keeps her intelligence and personality when she does.

Heading the writers' room for She-Hulk is Jessica Gao and directing is Kat Coiro.

She-Hulk is set to join other Marvel properties at Disney+, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. The streaming service's preview of its fall lineup included WandaVision under its list of original entertainment debuting in late 2020.

Maslany's other TV credits include guest spots on Parks and Recreation and Drunk History. She won an Emmy for Orphan Black and was nominated for two more, as well as one Golden Globe and one Screen Actors Guild.