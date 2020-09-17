We have to wait a bit longer to see our favorite Seattle doctors and firefighters, but ABC is making it worth it with quite a night planned to kick off the dramas' new seasons.

ABC announced the premiere dates for its scripted drama series on Thursday, and that includes a Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover premiere event planned for November 12. And with Grey's airing a two-hour premiere at 9/8c, that means three straight hours of saving lives, romance, messy personal lives, and, of course, drama.

"Our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement with the announcement.

As we already know, Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is slated to pick up a month and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, so fans should see the doctors and its spinoff's firefighters already adapting to the necessary changes to keep themselves and those they're helping and treating safe. The two series were also supposed to air a crossover to end the 2019-2020 season, but that was scrapped when Grey's had to shut down production four episodes early due to the pandemic.

Station 19 Season 4 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

Station 19, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 8/7c, ABC

Grey's Anatomy, Two-Hour Season 17 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, ABC