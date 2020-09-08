Will 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Include the 4 Episodes That Weren't Filmed?

Like other shows, plans have had to change — and not just when it comes to a premiere date — for Grey's Anatomy's 17th season.

"We are not working to protect stories we had [planned] for the end of Season 16," showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed to TVLine. "That said, you will get to see some of the immediate moments from where we left off." In fact, some of what we'll see was filmed prior to the shutdown, she added, and "we found a way to build it into our premiere."

Season 16 ended four episodes early (after production shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic), and the new season is set to pick up about a month and a half into the pandemic, according to Giacomo Gianniotti (who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca). As the ABC medical drama incorporates real life into its fictional world, it won't forget about the loose ends after "Put on a Happy Face."

That means that while the hospital's staff will be "navigating Covid," which Vernoff described as "a whole new world" for everyone, we'll likely see those scenes she mentioned in the premiere as part of the flashbacks Gianniotti had teased we could see.

Grey's Anatomy could begin filming Season 17 as early as this week. While ABC had included it in its initial fall schedule, it was not part of its premiere dates announcement in August. (Instead, game shows Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck are in the time slots for Station 19 and Grey's.) "With our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said at the time. We should know more soon, hopefully.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 17, TBA, ABC