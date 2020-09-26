'Monsterland': 3 Must-See Episodes of the Hulu Horror Anthology

Personal horrors run amok in Monsterland, Hulu's eight-episode anthology series based on the short story collection North American Lake Monsters, from Nathan Ballingrud. Each installment features a different cast playing folks in various locales.

Expect diverse protagonists such as "blue-collar workers, complicated women and people who have made monstrous, complex decisions," Monsterland executive producer Mary Laws notes. We highlight some of the notable stops on this twisted map.

"Port Fourchon, LA"

The series opens with Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever as a desperate mom who takes in a mysterious drifter (Jonathan Tucker, Kingdom). "I love the big reveal," teases Laws.

"Eugene, OR"

Keep the lights on. A teen (Ozark's Charlie Tahan) dares to take on a specter lurking in his house.

"Iron River, MI"

Many episodes explore "trauma and what it does to the body and mind," Laws says. That includes this mind-bender about a haunted bride-to-be (Kelly Marie Tran, top, of Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker).

Monsterland, Premiere, Friday, Oct. 2, Hulu