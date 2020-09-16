'SNL' Taps Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, Adds 3 New Players for Season 46

Saturday Night Live is turning to Jim Carrey as the comedian takes on a crucial role in their 46th season at NBC.

The actor will step in as presidential candidate Joe Biden heading into the election season, and he's not the only one joining the established cast as three new players have been added to the roster. Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes will all lend their comedic gifts to the season as regular cast members.

Set to return for Season 46 beginning Saturday, October 3, Saturday Night Live will air for five consecutive episodes with installments airing October 10, 17, 24 and 31. The live sketch comedy series will include a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Center as the show works closely with Governor Andrew Cuomo's team to follow health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/hBJPRJl6Ja — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020

Carrey will likely take the stage at Studio 8H alongside SNL's resident Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, as the series tackles the ongoing presidential race. The newest members of the cast are sure to shake things up as well.

Lauren Holt is an actor, comedian, singer and improvisor who was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles. She's starred in her own web series "The Filth" as well as the short film Parent Teacher Conference. Punkie Johnson is a comedian and writer who has worked on shows such as Space Force, Corporate, Adam Ruins Everything and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She's been a paid regular at the world famous Comedy Story in Hollywood.

And Andrew Dismukes has been part of SNL since Season 43 as a staff writer. The stand-up comedian has performed as various festivals including Just for Laughs Festival, Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival.

Welcome to the cast! 🎉

Andrew Dismukes

Lauren Holt

Punkie Johnson pic.twitter.com/TwasfjrtMF — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020

Along with these additions, the show is giving back in its 46th season with a newly-created program, The SNL Scholarship Program. Teaming up with four comedy schools – The PIT, The Second City, The Groundlings and UCB – SNL is funding a scholarship program for students of diverse backgrounds to advance their comedy careers.

Don't miss Carrey and these new regular cast members when SNL returns this fall on NBC.

Saturday Night Live, Season 46 Premiere, Saturday, October 3, 11:30/10:30c, NBC