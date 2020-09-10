'Saturday Night Live' Sets Season 46 Premiere Date—From Studio 8H

Live from New York, it's Saturday night ... soon!

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live will premiere on October 3 and air live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. And it will be coming from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. More information will be announced at a later time.

The late-night sketch comedy show closed out its 45th season with at-home editions beginning April 11, filmed remotely by the cast, following the coronavirus-related production shutdown across film and TV in March. Filming is now able to resume, with guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of all involved. (For example, we'll have to see if there's an audience at all for SNL.)

Saturday Night Live received 15 Emmy nominations this year, including for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Kenan Thompson), Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Adam Driver, Eddie Murphy, Brad Pitt), and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph and Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

The late-night show is produced by Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

