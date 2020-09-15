'I Can See Your Voice' Adds 'Masked Singer' Panelist & More Celebrities

Wednesday nights are all about celebrities (and pretty amazing ones!), music, and guessing on Fox this fall.

Debuting after The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice also has a group of celebrity panelists, and TV Insider can exclusively announce some of the guests rotating in: musical superstars Pat Monahan (lead singer of Train), Jordin Sparks, and Masked Singer panelist Nicole Scherzinger, actress Yvette Nicole Brown, and comedians Jay Pharoah, De Ray Davis, and Russell Peters.

They join the previously announced celebrities: musical guests Nick Lachey and Donny Osmond, as well as Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, Niecy Nash, Bob Saget, and Finesse Mitchell.

The new Fox series is hosted by Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong. Actress Cheryl Hines and television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives (comedians and pop culture experts, two per episode) and a musical superstar to help a contestant distinguish between good and bad singers — without hearing their vocals and using clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the chosen singer will perform a duet with the musical superstar and reveal if they can or can't sing. Watch the latest teaser below.

I Can See Your Voice, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 23, 9/8c, Fox