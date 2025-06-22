‘Duck Dynasty’: Police Warn Willie Robertson He Could Face Jail Time

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival]

The June 22 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival started like it was an episode of Cops. An officer came out of his vehicle and told Willie Robertson that he could be punished with a $500 fine and 60 days in jail. What could have been his transgression? We take it back to what led up to the interaction one week prior. Willie went off to help his son-in-law Jacob Mayo in search of vintage pieces for his online clothing business. Jacob grew the business from $15,000 to six figures. Bringing Willie with him would earn brownie points with the wife Bella. During a confessional, Korie described husband Willie as a collector who would be a hoarder.

Willie didn’t understand the assignment and seemed to buy everything but clothes. “It’s all the stuff you loved when you were younger, but only now with a funky smell,” Willie said, explaining the idea of vintage. The truck got fuller with every stop, but maybe not the product they were looking for. Willie wanted to take Jacob’s business to the next level and called in the troops. Jeffrey, COO of Duck Commander, came with a truck and trailer to carry all the items Willie bought. Willie felt Jacob should think beyond clothing. Back at the headquarters, John Godwin suggested Willie could set up a popup store to unload the items. “He’s not in the pop up, but the pop out,” Uncle Si chimed in. “…You all need to get off the pop up. At his age ain’t nothing popping up.”

Shockingly, nobody initially came to buy, except Jacob. Turns out doing a popup on a Monday in a place where stores were closed wasn’t the best idea. Jacob noticed “General Vintage” shirts were up for sale, and he wasn’t happy as it was his brand. “Now you’re the face of my business,” he argued. “It’s Monday. The stores aren’t even open.” An officer came on the scene and asked Willie for his peddler license. According to Louisiana law, he needed a street vendor license. They hadn’t made a profit just yet, so technically he hadn’t broken the law maybe? Willie offered to have him pick a couple of items in exchange for letting them run the pop-up. “Are you trying to bribe me,” the officer asked. He mentioned Will could face jail time if they don’t close up by the time he is done with lunch. Needless to say, Willie packed up and cut his losses.

Meanwhile John Luke opened a box of cups with Si’s face on them. They were from the Duck Dynasty run back in the day and moved to the warehouse. This was one box as there were actually 100,000 of Si cups to unload. John Luke, Bella and general manager Justin Martin workshop some ideas to move the drinkware. They open it up to staff. “It’s going to be like our own little Shark Tank,” John Luke said. “…We’ll call it Duck Tank.” Presentations included the “Cup Man,” “Par-Tea Hat,” “Noise Can-Si-Ling Headphones,” “Jig-Si Puzzle,” “Win-Tea Chimes” and “Spotting Si-ight,” which was described as a telescope for pirates.

The panel wasn’t unanimous on any of the pitches. Si suggested using the inventory to build the biggest cup tower ever built. The panel doesn’t think it’s such a bad idea. The group looked to beat the Guinness World Record for most cups stacked up in a pyramid. The world record is 73,810. They aimed for 73,811 and used the space of a camp gym for their attempt. The process was slower than they thought, but the idea worked in bringing in people to buy the cups, lend a hand stacking and even attracted news crews. Another Uncle Si suggestion proved successful.

They were able to finish their Si cup tower, but it wasn’t really a pyramid. John Luke couldn’t get the Guinness folks at the time, but he did receive a visit from the Monroe mayor who proclaimed the day in honor of John Luke Robinson’s world record. Si suggested they up the price of the cups now that they are world record cups. John Luke brought in a giant hamster ball to knock the work of art down. John Luke said they should order more cups after selling so many. Bella shut that down quickly.

Sadie was still coming to grips that she and husband Christian Huff were expecting another child. The only people who knew were the couple and Korie. She wanted to keep the big news under wraps. Sadie, Huff and the kids Haven and Honey were able to see the baby during a sonogram appointment. The parents hoped Honey in particular wouldn’t spill the beans before Sadie could talk first to Bella. She wanted to be mindful that Bella wanted to get pregnant, but she and Jacob were struggling with infertility for the last three years. Sadie was nervous about breaking the news.

Bella guessed that Sadie was pregnant because “I always know.” She was excited for her sister, but appreciated that Sadie was thinking of her feelings. As for letting the rest of the family know, Sadie thought it would be fun to do while they played the fishbowl charades game. Huff would pretend he pulled a card that said Sadie was pregnant and act it out. The family convened for dinner and game time. Willie guessed Sadie was pregnant, but it turned out that was because he had intel from Honey. The Chatty Cathy already shared that she’d be a big sister. Willie gifted the family items he bought at the vintage stores. So those purchases weren’t totally worthless after all.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E