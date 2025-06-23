Jensen Ackles Drops Big News About ‘Tracker’ Season 3 & Whether He’ll Return

Though Jensen Ackles has several projects in the works, he’s already planning his return to CBS’ Tracker.

“We are discussing that as we speak,” Ackles said of appearing on the show’s upcoming third season in an interview with Collider published on Thursday, June 19. “That is being talked about, so yeah, I would hope so.”

Calling it a “fun thing” to act alongside his “dear friend” Justin Hartley, he added, “There are talks of bringing me back. To what capacity, I’m not sure yet.”

Ackles has guest-starred on two episodes of the CBS drama as Russell Shaw, the estranged older brother of Hartley’s Colter Shaw. Not only did Ackles’ character remind fans of his iconic Supernatural character, Dean Winchester, but he also played a role in one of the show’s biggest mysteries.

In Season 1, it was revealed that Colter believed Russell was responsible for pushing their father off a cliff to his death. Russell denied doing so, instead claiming someone else was in the woods with them that fateful night.

Colter found more answers in the show’s Season 2 finale last month, as he learned that it was Otto (Alex Fernandez) who Russell saw the night of their father’s death. Otto confesses to killing his dad, but not before revealing he did so after being asked for help from Colter’s mother (Wendy Crewson).

“We have so many ways to go in Season 3. We haven’t even picked up the pieces of it yet,” Tracker executive producer Elwood Reid exclusively told TV Insider of the finale cliffhanger. “I remember being in that room with Justin when he pulled the gun on the guy, and Justin was right on the edge. He was so emotional. He knew what that moment was. We only did two takes of it. Usually on something like that, I do 20 takes. He did two takes, that was it. He’s like, ‘That’s it, we’re done.’ He was ready. He’s been waiting the whole season for this.”

Teasing how the reveal will play into Season 3, Reid added, “I think one of the things that Justin and I wanted to do was ring out with him where we really leave a lot of unanswered questions and I think they’ll continue into next season.”

Reid also weighed in on Ackles’ potential return as Russell. “I love the guy. I text him all the time. I’m like, I’ll take three hours of you,” he told TV Insider. “He’s very busy as you know in The Boys universe. So when we can get him, we can get him.”

Ackles will appear next in the new Prime Video series Countdown, which premieres on Wednesday, June 25. He will also reprise his role as Soldier Boy on the fifth and final season of The Boys, as well as the show’s upcoming prequel, Vought Rising.

Tracker, Season 3, Fall 2025, CBS