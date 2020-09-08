'Supernatural' Creator & Cast Pay Tribute as Filming Wraps

Alright, SPN Family, it's time to officially begin saying goodbye to Supernatural and Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles' Sam and Dean Winchester. (Fortunately, we still have a little over two months until the series finale airs. We have time to spend in the denial stage.)

Thursday, September 10, marked the final day of filming the series finale, and cast — including those who haven't appeared on the series in years — and crew began sharing tributes and messages of gratitude across social media to show what the long-running drama about two brothers saving people, hunting things, (in) the family business has meant to them.

The series' creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) shared a GIF of the first scene they shot in the pilot. "I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily," he wrote. "In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass."

Jim Beaver (Bobby Singer, our world and Apocalypse World) shared a selfie as he prepared to go to set for the final day of filming. "Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people," he wrote. "Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time."

"To the cast, crew, writers and all my friends drawing a magnificent 15 seasons to a close.... thank you. So much of my life is entwined in this show," Mark Sheppard (Crowley) wrote alongside a gallery photo of himself. "Sorry I couldn’t be there to say my farewells in person, but you know I love you all. KIITA."

 

To the cast, crew, writers and all my friends drawing a magnificent 15 seasons to a close.... thank you. So much of my life is entwined in this show. Sorry I couldn’t be there to say my farewells in person, but you know I love you all. KIITA. #spnfamily

Prepare to get emotional with many more tributes below.

 

Happy Tuesday everyone ✨ I still can’t believe supernatural is coming to an end but I’m glad Jensen gets to take home the impala 🥺

As a show that literally created families on-screen, off-screen, behind the scenes, and out in the world, #Supernatural will never really be over. But I’ll sure miss seeing all these amazing lunatics in one place, and I’ll be grateful all my life for having been a part of it. End of an era, but what. a. ride. Nothing but love. ♥️ #MomForever #SPNFamily

Last day of shooting on #Supernatural set. Didn’t know I’d feel so many feelings today from so far away. Thank you to the cast and crew for providing a home for me as an artist, and a fan family to feel safe with. I will hopefully play other characters in my career but nothing will match playing Charlie. Family is forever y’all.

#spn4ever

I don’t have many #supernatural selfies. I think it’s because I was always so happy, I couldn’t bring myself to stop what I was doing to capture the moment. So I shall share a few I have found, this one of my favorites. While we gave kids the sex-talk at dinner, Jensen was making potato art.

A couple years later... another dinner scene. When we learned of @clarkb ‘s hollow leg where she apparently stores food. #supernatural

