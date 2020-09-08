'Supernatural' Creator & Cast Pay Tribute as Filming Wraps

Alright, SPN Family, it's time to officially begin saying goodbye to Supernatural and Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles' Sam and Dean Winchester. (Fortunately, we still have a little over two months until the series finale airs. We have time to spend in the denial stage.)

Thursday, September 10, marked the final day of filming the series finale, and cast — including those who haven't appeared on the series in years — and crew began sharing tributes and messages of gratitude across social media to show what the long-running drama about two brothers saving people, hunting things, (in) the family business has meant to them.

The series' creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) shared a GIF of the first scene they shot in the pilot. "I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily," he wrote. "In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass."

This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

Jim Beaver (Bobby Singer, our world and Apocalypse World) shared a selfie as he prepared to go to set for the final day of filming. "Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people," he wrote. "Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time."

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

"To the cast, crew, writers and all my friends drawing a magnificent 15 seasons to a close.... thank you. So much of my life is entwined in this show," Mark Sheppard (Crowley) wrote alongside a gallery photo of himself. "Sorry I couldn’t be there to say my farewells in person, but you know I love you all. KIITA."

Prepare to get emotional with many more tributes below.

Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history. Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment. Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural https://t.co/niMKrSth9R — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) September 10, 2020

Big time love and props to the #SPN family on the last day of production. I love you all. I’ve so enjoyed the ride. @therealKripke @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/nM7fq1QTRl — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) September 10, 2020

View this post on Instagram #spn4ever A post shared by Felicia Day (@feliciaday) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

#ThankYouSupernatural 😭❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FaKKv69aoe — B R I A N A B U C K M A S T E R (@OfficialBrianaB) September 10, 2020

Congratulations to all the crew and cast on their last day on set! It was an honor to have been a small part of this family. #SPNFamily @therealKripke @JensenAckles @jarpad @mishacollins @samanthajferris and so many more! pic.twitter.com/HQVnQ7Jzmc — Alona Tal (@talalona) September 11, 2020

My journey on #Supernatural has been life changing. Thank you for this gift of letting me be a part of this phenomenon. To the most incredible castmates & crew, to our FIERCELY loyal #SPNFamily, I thank you. Dr. Badass is...out. 🤟❤️

#SupernaturalNeverDies pic.twitter.com/RhaoUEAg9b — ChadLindberg (@ChadLindberg) September 10, 2020

Congrats #Supernatural who finish a 15 year run today. 15 seasons, 327 episodes! I was lucky enough to direct 11 of them & enjoyed every minute of it! Well done @therealKripke @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins @jumblejim @Mark_Sheppard & the whole amazing Cast&Crew! #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/hvJ89zyCOp — Guy Norman Bee (@guynormanbee) September 10, 2020

Congratulations #Supernatural on ending your run of 15 seasons, it was such a pleasure to play a small part in this great adventure and the friendships that ensued, love to all of my cast mates and love to the incredible fans, #SPNFamily #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/YqEyF5u1eL — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) September 10, 2020

Supernatural wrapped. Congrats to everyone on an incredible run! ❤️ I will forever be grateful to this show and it’s fans🙌🙌🙌#SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/XH4IF9Rumj — Julie McNiven (@Juliemcniven) September 10, 2020

Playing this DICK was a once in a life time privilege. SPNFamily, we will always be family. #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/SYLq7xXJdw — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) September 10, 2020