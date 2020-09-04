DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse — Sneak Peek at Part 2 (VIDEO)

The summer movie scene may have been a bit thin, but that is not stopping DC Comics from giving us a fix of sequel fun with the second half of their massive DC FanDome event. And this time, it's all your call.

On Saturday, September 12th, "DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse" drops online with more than 100 hours of free, on-demand content, including panels for Titans, Pennyworth, Lucifer, and CW-verse shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning.

Plus, stay tuned for more on DC Comics games, films and animation, as well as expanded conversations with DC Comics artists and execs and all sorts of offerings for Blerds, cosplayers and fan-artists.

Just like the slickly produced and smartly curated August 22nd portion, the global event will be available in nine languages (Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish), on both mobile and desktop platforms and feature a ton of exclusive swag. We're hearing there will be new stickers, mugs, home decor and phone accessories so get ready to raid the gift shop.