Marie Osmond Is 'Thrilled' to Join 'The Talk' After Years as a Guest Host

This woman knows how to talk The Talk better than anyone else. Since the daytime chat show premiered in 2010, Marie Osmond has appeared as a guest or a guest host nearly 50 times.

So when creator Sara Gilbert announced earlier this year she'd be leaving, it was only natural that CBS asked Osmond to take that vacated seat at the table.

"I was thrilled," says Osmond (above center, with colleagues Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Eve), who jokes it took her "half a second" to say yes.

Osmond will fit right in with this panel of women who regularly open up about everything from struggling to conceive (Eve) to having a stalker (Inaba). As the former host of the syndicated Donny & Marie with her brother (1998–2000) and Hallmark Channel talk show Marie (2012–13), Osmond knows sharing is the key to connecting.

"We're all going through this thing called life, and that's the most important thing to remember," she says. "What I'm going through is the same thing the ladies watching [are going through]."

Well, not exactly. Until November, Osmond will also be juggling her nighttime gig in Las Vegas: The singer is wrapping up an 11-year residency, Donny & Marie, at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino.

"I'll be flying back [and forth to Los Angeles], doing The Talk in the morning and [Vegas] shows at night," she says. "I'm going to be nuts!" Hey, at least it will give her plenty to talk about.

The Talk, Season 10 Premiere, Monday, September 9, CBS (check your local listings)