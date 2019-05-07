'The Talk' Announces Marie Osmond as New Host to Replace Sara Gilbert

The Talk will have someone new at the table when it returns for Season 10 in September.

During Tuesday's show of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, it was announced that Marie Osmond will be replacing Sara Gilbert and joining Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood as a new host. Osmond has been a guest co-host in over 40 episodes.

"If you've seen Marie Osmond guest host on The Talk over the past nine seasons, you know she's the perfect addition to the show," Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, and Syndicated Programs Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement.

"Marie's impressive career accomplishments have endeared her to fans throughout the decades. Her willingness to be authentic and share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in the hopes of helping others always resonates," she continued. "I'm excited to kick off season 10 with the multitalented, dynamic Marie at The Talk table."

"It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job," Marie Osmond said.

"I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve, and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect," she continued. "I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family."

Gilbert announced she was leaving at the end of Season 9 in the April 9 episode of The Talk.

"Last season, I did The Conners, as you know, and was also producing and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance, and I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself," she said.

"I'm starting to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act, and I'm just feeling like I don't know how I'm going to do it all," Gilbert added.

The Talk, Weekdays, CBS