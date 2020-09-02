'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot in the Works From 'Riverdale' Showrunner

Uh-oh, A — or something similar — may be back.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is developing a reboot of the popular Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It would "feature a new story and new characters." Aguirre-Sacasa is set to write the script, with Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo joining him as executive producers. It's still in the early stages, and it's unclear where it could end up. HBO Max, on which the original is streaming, is one possibility.

The original Pretty Little Liars, from I. Marlene King and based on Sara Shepard's books, aired from 2010-2016, with seven seasons. It starred Troian Bellisario (Spencer), Lucy Hale (Aria), Ashley Benson (Hanna), and Shay Mitchell (Emily) as four friends dealing with the disappearance of their group's leader, played by Sasha Pieterse (Alison, who wasn't dead as everyone thought), and a mysterious A who threatened to expose their secrets. Two spinoffs, Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, aired a season each, in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

The original PLL cast reunited to benefit FeedingAmerica.com in May and confirmed they'd all be on board to reprise their characters. "People still think we're making a movie," Hale said. "I think we just need to do it." We'll have to wait and see what they think of this new version of their show.