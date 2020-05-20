Will The 'Pretty Little Liars' Reunion Finally Lead to That Movie? (VIDEO)

Sweater vests, donuts and lap dances, oh my!

On Friday, May 15, the cast and creator of Pretty Little Liars partnered with the fundraising platform Cast4Good to stage a virtual reunion benefitting FeedingAmerica.com. And it was as yummy as a box of cupcakes from Lucky Leon's.

For an hour, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, Tyler Blackburn and creator Marlene King shared their greatest (or most embarrassing) moments, the stories behind their giggling fits during filming and of course, their love for the fandom. They also answered a slew of viewer questions about everything from acting to finding out that Mona was "A" after all. Three years after the series finale aired, it was clear this crew was still connected.

In addition, they all confirmed that they would be down for a reboot or movie version of the former ABC Family/Freeform hit. "I always get asked when are we doing, like, the movie...People still think we're making a movie," admitted Hale. "I think we just need to do it."

After the chat wrapped, each of the attendees then went and spent time doing one-on-one videos with fans from across the globe on the Looped app. Together, they ultimately raised a whopping $30,000 for Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization supporting those facing hunger and the food banks who help them.

That is some "A"-plus work, gang! And if you missed your chance to help out, the livestream will re-air Saturday, May 23 at 11/10c. Tickets are available now at www.cast4good.com.