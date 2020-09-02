Clare Crawley Is All Over This First Look at Juan Pablo's 'Bachelor: GOAT' (VIDEO)

What better way to prepare for Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley than to relive her introduction to the franchise?

The finale of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! covers Juan Pablo Galavis' The Bachelor Season 18, which introduced viewers to the upcoming Bachelorette, and Clare is all over the promo. TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

See Also 'The Bachelorette': JoJo Fletcher to Take Over as Host From Chris Harrison — Report The former Bachelorette is said to be stepping in as Season 16 emcee after Harrison was forced to quarantine for 14 days.

The video (above) may begin with Juan Pablo, but after that, its focus is Clare: how the relationship fell apart, her most epic moments, and her current feelings on becoming the next franchise star.

Clare will join host Chris Harrison "from quarantine on location," the logline reads, to discuss Juan Pablo's season as well as her own, which will be "a memorable one." (Considering the rumors about a switch, that's bound to be true.)

Juan Pablo, a seemingly charming soccer player and single dad from Venezuela from Desiree Hartsock's Bachelorette season, ended up being "one of the most controversial Bachelors in franchise history," ABC notes. His episode of The Bachelor: GOAT will check in with Sharleen Joynt, who left once she realized there wasn't an emotional connection with the lead, and Andi Dorfman, who "couldn't wait to leave" after an overnight date in the fantasy suite and who went on to lead The Bachelorette Season 10.

Harrison will also speak with Bachelorettes Trista Rehn Sutter and Kaitlyn Bristowe about Clare's experience with Juan Pablo — mainly, what went down on the helicopter ride when he whispered something supposedly offensive to her, and then the subsequent confrontation. He'll also catch up with Bachelorettes DeAnna Pappas-Stagliano and Becca Kufrin about Clare putting Juan Pablo in his place on proposal day. Plus, former contestant Nikki Ferrell, whom Juan Pablo chose not to propose to but dated him briefly after the show, shares her thoughts.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!, Season Finale, Monday, 8/7c, ABC