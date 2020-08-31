'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Gets Official Premiere Date & Spooky First Teaser (VIDEO)

Netflix is welcoming viewers back into The Haunting world with Mike Flanagan's follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second entry in the streaming network's horror anthology, will arrive just in time for Halloween, debuting Friday, October 9. Described as a gothic romance based on the stories of Henry James, the season will feature nine full episodes.

Teaming up once again are creator Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy, who will enthrall viewers with their spin on James' The Turn of the Screw. Set in 1980s England, Bly Manor sees an American nanny (Hill House's Victoria Pedretti) hired by Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) following an au pair's tragic death.

At Bly Manor, the nanny will care for Henry's orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). She'll also encounter other employees, including estate chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve), and housekeeper Mrs. Grose (T'Nia Miller).

But a summer job soon turns into a horrifying experience for the American transplant when she learns all is not as it seems in the manor. With centuries of dark secrets of love and loss that have been waiting to be unearthed, dead doesn't mean gone in this massive home.

Also starring in the anthology are Hill House vets Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel, as well as new addition Tahirah Sharif. Executive produced by Flanagan and Macy for Intrepid Pictures, they're joined by Amblin Television's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Get a spooky sneak peek at The Haunting of Bly Manor in the teaser trailer below, and mark your calendars for its October arrival.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, Premiere, Friday, October 9, Netflix