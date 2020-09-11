Drew Barrymore on Why Now Is the Right Time for Her Daytime Talk Show

Drew Barrymore has appeared on talk shows since 1982, when, as a 7-year-old in a pink party dress, she charmed legendary Tonight Show host Johnny Carson while promoting the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Now, the actress and producer is switching from guest to host with daytime's latest chatfest, The Drew Barrymore Show.

"All the things I've put my energies into somehow have led to this," Barrymore tells TV Guide Magazine. "I feel like I have the most to offer as far as the life experience I've had so far." The self-professed "pop culture and news junkie" will bring together interviews, daily headlines, cooking and comedy on the syndicated series, which airs live from New York City.

"This is a great opportunity to put everything into that piggy bank and break it [open] on the floor every day," she promises. Here's more.

What are you looking forward to most about this venture?

Drew Barrymore: To not play a character and be myself. This is really the first big job I've ever had where that's the case.

You've been a guest on pretty much every talk show. What makes a good host?

Someone who does their research so much that they can put their cards down and fly. Can you make it a conversation? Can you find out different layers about people? Journalistic research meets real-life conversations.

Will your guests primarily be celebrities?

No. I'm not just someone who grew up in Hollywood. I am someone who is so concerned, interested and wanting to be connected to people. I want that to be the core of the show.

And if a guest does something unexpected, like when you jumped on the desk and flashed David Letterman on The Late Show in 1995?

I will take a nod from David Letterman, who could have made that a very uncomfortable moment, but instead he had fun with it. I thank him for that, and I will always do the same for my guests.

Tell us about the segment "Drew's News."

It's [Saturday Night Live's] "Weekend Update" meets Walter Cronkite meets a high-end design magazine. We can explore information, pop culture, human-interest stories, check in with different people around the country. It will open the show every single day.

You're behind a desk for that, but interviews will take place in cozy chairs on another part of the set. Why?

When I speak to guests, I don't want to sit at a desk. That doesn't really make sense to me — I'm like, "Wait, am I doing homework?" I love it on other shows, but I felt silly.

Have any current or past talk show hosts offered advice?

Yes. A lot of the people in this job have said it's the hardest job and to pace yourself. I have been working since I was 11 months old! My goal is to end up in the "Cheers" section [of TV Guide Magazine's "Cheers & Jeers" column].

I'm sure you'll get a Cheer!

Well, let's see if I can earn it. [Laughs]

The Drew Barrymore Show, Series Premiere, Monday, September 14, Check local listings