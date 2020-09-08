'Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Address Workplace Controversy in Season 18 Return

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be back for new episodes beginning Monday, September 21 as the talk show announces plans to return to filming on its Warner Bros. studio stage.

Like many other shows, Ellen shifted its production to accommodate the stay-at-home orders that went into affect following the surge of coronavirus cases in March. Now, it will begin Season 18 audience-less as controversy still surrounds the daytime favorite.

According to Deadline, DeGeneres plans to address the many less-than-positive headlines about the show of late, thanks largely to WarnerMedia's investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment and misconduct. Three producers have since been fired from the show as changes take place behind the scenes.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," DeGeneres reportedly said in a staff meeting. "And, yes, we're gonna talk about it," she added, alluding to the controversy.

Along with announcing a premiere date, The Ellen DeGeneres Show also unveiled its first round of guests including an in-studio appearance from Tiffany Haddish. Premiere week will feature Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen, followed by Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, and Orlando Bloom in the rest of the month.

Stay tuned for more details surrounding Ellen's return and catch the Season 18 premiere on September 21.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Season 18 Premiere, Monday, September 21, Check your local listings