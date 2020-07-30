Drew Barrymore Chats With Her Younger Self in Talk Show Promo (VIDEO)

Drew Barrymore is interviewing her younger self in the first promo for her upcoming daytime series The Drew Barrymore Show.

The talk show, which is being filmed in New York City and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, will debut Monday, September 14. A one-hour syndicated format, the series will bring information, inspiration and entertainment to viewers this fall.

Known for her positivity, Barrymore will share her relatable point-of-view on various topics, while also welcoming guests for human interest stories as well as lifestyle and celebrity. The multi-topic format is teased in the adorable promo for Barrymore's show, as she converses with her child self.

"I've waited all my life to meet you," young Drew exclaims.

"It's been a wild ride," older Drew answers before asking, "Can you believe I have two daughters around your age?" Her child self responds, "Kinda scary."

This is where the promo leads into the talk show, as older Drew says, "I have so much to fill you in on. Want to hear about our new daytime show?"

Catch the exchange below, and don't miss The Drew Barrymore Show this fall, which will feature segments like "Drew's News" in which the host and her guest break down current stories in pop culture and beyond.

Looks like @DrewBarrymore found her first guest, and she has future talk show host written all over her! #DrewBarrymoreShow premieres September 14. Check local listings. pic.twitter.com/v2tsGI1upt — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) July 30, 2020

The Drew Barrymore Show, Series Premiere, Monday, September 14, check your local listings