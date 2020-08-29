MTV VMAs 2020: The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus & More Must-See Performances (VIDEO)
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards may have been a little different this year due to COVID-19, but the performances weren't any less amazing with social distancing guidelines in place.
Performing from various locations around New York City, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Dababy, and more serenaded viewers across the globe. Introduced by host Keke Palmer, the night's lineup didn't disappoint.
Whether it was The Weeknd's blinding opening or Miley's first live rendition of "Midnight Sky," we're rounding up some of the night's best performances (stay tuned for more additions as the evening carries on).
The Weeknd performs "Blinding Lights"
DaBaby sings "PEEPHOLE", "Blind" & "Rockstar"
Miley Cyrus performs "Midnight Sky"
Maluma sings "Hawái"
BTS performs "Dynamite"
Lady Gaga's Medley featuring Ariana Grande
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe sing "If the World Was Ending"
Doja Cat performs "Say So" and "Like That"
