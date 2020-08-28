'Big Brother: All-Stars': Was the Right Person Evicted in Week 3? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Big Brother: All-Stars Season 22, Episode 10.]

Big Brother evicted another All-Star in its latest episode as pals and longtime fan favorites Janelle Pierzina (Seasons 6, 7 and 14) and Kaysar Ridha (Seasons 6 and 7) faced the chopping block.

See Also 'Big Brother': Which All-Star Should Win? (POLL) Who will survive eviction in the weeks to come? Let us know which All-Star has the best shot at winning.

After fighting and failing to win the Power of Veto, Janelle got to work on her fellow houseguests by campaigning to stay. Kaysar, on the other hand, wasn't interested in actively working against his friend, so he took a laidback approach in the days leading up to the eviction vote.

While it seemed like Janelle was the main target, opinions were swayed as HOH Tyler Crispen (Season 21) considered the benefits of keeping a threat like her in the game to distract from himself. But it wasn't Tyler's save to give as he remained unable to vote in his position of power.

Instead, Janelle had to try and convince Cody Calafiore (Season 16) to keep her around, as he has some sway among the newer players, unlike Janelle and Kaysar who are considered Big Brother vets. In the end, it wasn't enough to keep Janelle in the game as she was evicted by a 9-2 vote.

Despite her disappointment, Janelle's eviction did include plenty of messages of support and recognition of her icon status in the game. Even host Julie Chen Moonves noted that Janelle's eviction was a compliment to her reputation as a strong competitor.

Will her friend Kaysar be able to survive in the house a little longer? Only time will tell. Let us know what you thought of the eviction in our poll below and don't miss Big Brother when it returns Sunday on CBS.

Big Brother: All-Stars, Season 22, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 8/7c, CBS