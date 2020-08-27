'The Conners' Return in Socially Distanced Season 3 First Look (PHOTO)

The Conners are back and staying socially distant in newly-unveiled key art for Season 3 of the hit sequel spinoff.

The poster, which was officially unveiled on Good Morning America by star and executive producer Sara Gilbert, features the well-known TV family donning some colorful accessories to help them and others stay healthy during this ongoing pandemic. Set to return this fall, The Conners will air Wednesdays on ABC, moving from its former Tuesday slot.

In the art, Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and D.J. (Michael Fishman) wear knit, patterned face masks in a nod to the Conner family's iconic couch and its brightly-colored blanket.

The family will continue to struggle with the curveballs life throws their way as they grapple with parenting, dating, financial pressures, aging in working-class America and more. Through it all, whether it's fights, coupon-cutting, hand-me-downs or breakdowns, the family will overcome with love, humor and perseverance.

Returning alongside Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson and Fishman are fellow costars Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey. The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

The Conners, Season 3, Wednesdays, Fall 2020, ABC