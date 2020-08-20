'The Masked Singer' Turns to Fans for Help Filling Out Virtual Audience in Season 4

TV is going to look a little different this fall as favorites like The Masked Singer adjust their formats to accommodate for proper precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

While the show has officially gone back into production ahead of its September return date, new health and safety protocols including temperature checks, social distancing and proper PPE are part of The Masked Singer's new normal. As with many other live-taped shows that typically include audiences, The Masked Singer will go without this in Season 4.

But fret not because the show is still letting viewers get involved from home through virtual audience participation. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke will all return to guess the identities behind this year's batch of celebrity singers, but the voting process is getting a makeover with the show's virtual audience.

In a post shared by The Masked Singer's Twitter, fans are being invited to "register for a chance to join the at-home audience for Season 4." The tease was posted alongside a link to On Camera Audiences, a site which facilitates tickets for live shows like The Masked Singer.

The offer allows super fans the chance to cast their vote for favorite singers and exclusive access to this season's performances. Don't miss the action, register now to be a part of the virtual fun this season and stay tuned for more hints and clues about the upcoming contestants as September nears.

