'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Promo Previews New Hints & Clues (VIDEO)

While it may be a while before we see scripted TV favorites return, Fox's The Masked Singer is looking forward to Season 4.

Set to arrive this September, the network unveiled its first promo (airing during Ultimate Tag's season finale) for the musical competition series. Plenty of clues are being teased for fans to decode. "Who will be the major stars? What insanely creative costumes will there be? The clues are in your hands," the narrator notes in the thought-provoking segment.

While the visuals move around a giant virtual cork board, photos and hints are seen on the periphery including images of mushrooms, a drawing of a Queen bee, golden sunglasses, a baseball mitt, room keys and more. As fans of the show have learned by now, clues and hints are essential to solving the mystery behind Singer's masked contestants.

Expect plenty of teases before and during the show's upcoming fourth season which will include returning panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon will also return as the show's host.

See the promo below and try to decode the clues for yourself. Stay tuned for more details about The Masked Singer's Season 4 premiere as the fall nears.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Masked Singer, Fall 2020, Fox