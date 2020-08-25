What Would Have Happened in 'The Society' Season 2? First Details Revealed

The Society fans were hit with bad news on Friday when, despite a pickup for Season 2, it was canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting production and the budget.

But fortunately, there may be a bit of hope, at least when it comes to getting closure on that major cliffhanger that ended the first season. The Netflix drama followed a group of teenagers who returned from a field trip only to find their town deserted, leaving them to wonder what happened to their parents. The Lord of the Flies-esque series then saw the kids attempting to govern themselves in what they'd decided was a parallel universe, "New Ham," and ended the finale with the revelation that they were the ones missing, with their parents back in their town of West Ham. (It's unclear exactly what was up with the dog seen in both towns.)

While creator Chris Keyser told Variety "it's a little too soon" to go into significant detail about Season 2, he did tease what we would have seen. (The scripts were all written, and production was supposed to begin on September 20.) Some of the teens had found land they could farm, and an "outpost" would have been formed. There would have been "eventual conflict between the outpost and the town over control," Keyser said. "It raised a lot of large questions about the way in which we treat each other, and the way we create caste systems and an underclass. It had big political implications, but also a lot of new relationships—and also resolving questions about who was in power, and who wasn't."

We already saw conflict over who should lead the town; Allie (Kathryn Newton) was in charge until she was overthrown (led by Toby Wallace's Campbell) and taken as prisoner.

As for exactly what happened that led the kids to wind up in New Ham, Season 2 would have included "a lot of time talking about the reasons" for that, Keyser revealed. "What the cause of that was, how they might return home."

However, finding out more will have to wait since he would like fans to get to see it. "I'd love to share the continuing story of New Ham at some point," the creator told Deadline. "We have fifteen characters in search of—I guess—not so much an author as an audience."

We can only hope we'll one day get all the answers we need (especially about that dog).

