'America's Got Talent': Watch Live Show Performances From Week 3 (VIDEO)

We're nearing the end of the live shows of America's Got Talent Season 15, with 11 more acts performing in the third of four weeks.

Though The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson and Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson replaced the injured Simon Cowell the previous two weeks, it's only Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara moving forward. Alongside host Terry Crews, they watch as the next batch of performers compete, from Universal Studios Hollywood and other locations (including Florida and Australia), for America's vote to join the 10 acts already sent through to the semifinals.

Their fates are now in the hands of the viewers, who can vote (until 7am ET) at NBC.com/AGTVote, via the "AGT" App, and by saying "vote for AGT" into the Xfinity X1 voice remote. Results will be revealed Wednesday.

Dance Town Family

The impressive performance, set to "Bemba Colora" by Celia Cruz, showcases all of the dancers' moves (from Florida, with all wearing masks), coming together after breaking into small groups. "For me, it was COVID meets conga," Mandel says. "That was perfection," Vergara praises them. "Your footwork is so precise. The choreography is amazing."

Nolan Neal

The singer, who is now sober, performs an original song, "Send Me a Butterfly," which Mandel says everyone can relate to as they struggle with the world right now. He "gives the world hope," the judge adds. "That was beautiful," Klum agrees, noting she can hear his story in his voice.

Usama Siddiquee

The stand-up comedian's routine this time features jokes about his experiences in an airport and club music. Mandel laughs and notes it's "tough" to be a comedian now but doesn't know if his fellow judges were responding as Usama hoped. Klum wasn't comfortable — he did ask how adding a beat to "tramp" may change her opinion of being called one — while Vergara says she laughed but wondered if she should be due to his "risky" material.

W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew

The dance group (We Are Family for Life Entertainment), who received Cowell's Golden Buzzer, have the judges moving in their seats as they make their way down the street of the Universal Studios lot to DMX's "Party Up" and GRiZ and Big Gigantic's "Good Times Roll" while using everything around them (including swinging from a train's poles and the ceiling and jumping off walls and each other). "To me, this felt like an old Hollywood musical," Klum notes. "There are no words to describe it. This is why we miss Simon. He was absolutely right," Mandel adds. "You are Golden Buzzer worthy. You are at the top of your game."

Annie Jones

The 12-year-old sings Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me," which Klum and Vergara enjoy. (Mandel prefers her previous performance.) "Kudos to you for trying that song," Klum adds, noting she should be "very proud" of herself, due to its difficulty.

Malik Dope

The performer smoothly moves from drum to drum across the stage in a creative act set to "DNA" by Kendrick Lamar and "Turn Down for What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon. "Who said that drums can't be the main event? That was spectacular," Vergara praises him. "To me it felt like it was a musical obstacle course. You were going from one part to the next part," Klum adds. "It was absolutely incredible. There was not one moment where we had the chance to get bored."

Max Major

The mentalist gets inside Mandel and the virtual audiences' minds, resulting in everyone drawing the same image he'd previously put in an envelope: a smiling sun. Max then reveals how he did it, with subliminal messages in his opening video. "That is unbelievable," Mandel says, with Klum adding "it was really, really cool" and she likes that he told them how it was done.

Bone Breakers

The contortionists' act is just as hard to watch as their audition, as they bend their limbs in seemingly impossible ways to to "Que Calor" by Major Lazer and J Balvin. Mandel puts it best: "As much as it was exciting and thrilling, it was painful to watch." Vergara agrees, calling it "exhausting" to watch them. She enjoys the choreography and the faces they make during their acts.

Sheldon Riley

From Australia, the singer belts out Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head," which showcase his "strong and powerful voice," according to Klum. Mandel says he's "original" and "a leader" with his style, talent, and fashion and the mystery of who he is beneath his costume.

Alan Silva

Out on Universal Plaza — and ending with a death drop over spikes! — the aerialist reaches incredible heights, twirls, and performs the move that previously broke his neck, set to Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love." (Mandel notes the stage was wet and slippery, and it was windy, after.) "I had so much fun watching you have so much fun. You just radiate so much joy," Klum tells Alan.

Cristina Rae

Klum's Golden Buzzer performs a soulful rendition of "Hallelujah" that gets her a standing ovation from the judges. "You sang this flawlessly. It was so perfect," Klum says, and the others agree. "You made [this song] so yours, so unique," Vergara adds.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC