'AGT's Live Shows: Which 5 Acts Advance to the Semifinals in Week 2?

Five more acts are moving on to the semifinals after the second week of live shows in America's Got Talent Season 15.

Kelvin Dukes, The Shape, Kameron Ross, BAD Salsa, Vincent Marcus, Alexis Brownley & the Puppy Pals, Bonavega, Spyros Bros, Daneliya Tuleshova, Jonathan Goodwin, and Voices of Our City Choir performed Tuesday night for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell's replacement, Kenan Thompson, and host Terry Crews. Then it was up to America to vote.

Read on to find out who's joining Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, Roberta Battaglia, Brett Loudermilk, and Double Dragon in the next round.

Eliminations

The top three acts in America's vote overnight advance. The first one moving on is Voices of Our City Choir, while Bonavega and Kameron Ross are eliminated. "It was a touching experience to rewatch [the first performance]," Thompson, who can see why they got Crews' Golden Buzzer (sending them straight to the live shows from auditions), says. "Continue to do what you do and bring it every single time."

Then, Vincent Marcus is eliminated, while BAD Salsa advances. Klum "really meant" it when she said they were the best they had the night before. "Just keep doing what you're doing," she tells them.

Finally, The Shape and Kelvin Dukes are eliminated, while Daneliya Tuleshova is moving on. Vergara tells her she is "perfection. Don't change anything. Keep doing what you're doing because it's flawless."

The Dunkin' Save

The acts that came in fourth, fifth, and sixth places via America's vote—Alexis Brownley & the Puppy Pals, Jonathan Goodwin, and Spyros Bros, in no particular order—compete to continue on the semifinals via the Dunkin' Save (voting online), and the winner is: Spyros Bros. Klum calls them "real athletes."

The Judges' Vote

Then, it's up to the judges to choose between Alexis Brownley & the Puppy Pals and Jonathan Goodwin. They're tied (Vergara and Klum for Jonathan Goodwin, Thompson and Mandel for Alexis Brownley), so it goes to the one with the most votes from America: Jonathan Goodwin.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC