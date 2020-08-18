'America's Got Talent': Watch the Performances From Week 2 of Live Shows (VIDEO)

The live shows of America's Got Talent Season 15 continue, with 11 more acts performing in the second of four weeks.

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson replaces the injured Simon Cowell as judge with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. Alongside host Terry Crews, they watch as the next performers compete, from Universal Studios Hollywood and other locations (including downtown Los Angeles and India), for America's vote to continue on to the semifinals.

Their fates are now in the hands of the viewers, who can vote (until 7am ET) at NBC.com/AGTVote, via the "AGT" App, and by saying "vote for AGT" into the Xfinity X1 voice remote. Results will be revealed Wednesday.

Kelvin Dukes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The singer, songwriter, and producer performs "Valerie" with a (socially distanced) band behind him on a New York street on the Universal Studios lot. He wows and entertains the judges. "You seem to be a really good actor, a really good singer, a really good dancer," Mandel says. "You have a really good career ahead of you."

The Shape

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The dance crew of 18 (who decided to compete when online auditions opened up) incorporate masks into their outfits for their rooftop routine to a medley of songs. "That was a master class of precision and timing," Klum says, but Mandel disagrees.

Kameron Ross

The singer sings "Million Reasons," but the judges aren't as impressed as they were with his first performance or with his song choice. "When you perform, it shows how much this means to you," Vergara notes, while Klum admits she "really wanted it to be good."

BAD Salsa

Performing from India, the dancers bring Bollywood to AGT in a routine full of impressive lifts and spins. Thompson's "mind is blown," while Mandel, noting their precision (versus The Shape's earlier), says they "schooled" them and calls them "the best of the night."

Vincent Marcus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The impressionist shows off his Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, and other rappers. Thompson says it was "amazing" and thinks Eminem was his strongest one. While Klum says he has "the rhythm and groove" down, she doesn't think the ones in the middle "were that spot on." Mandel agrees, noting he was lost for some of them.

Alexis Brownley & the Puppy Pals

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Performing for an audience of stuffed animals, the nine-year-old trainer leads her dogs in jumping, climbing ladders and slides, and more, albeit with a few hiccups. "That was so sweet," Klum says, calling the entire act "adorable." Vergara thinks she's "inspiring for kids."

BONAVEGA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brandon's rock 'n roll persona—"the king of confusion," according to Mandel—once again provides an entertaining performance, to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and his original song "Hot Over You." Thompson says he walks "the fine line of crazy," while Vergara praises his "amazing presence and energy."

Spyros Brothers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These brothers once again impress with their work with diabolos, tossing them to one another and reaching incredible heights and across a great distance. Thompson calls it "amazing" and says he can see how "honed in" they are during their performance. "You are precision," Mandel tells them.

Daneliya Tuleshova

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 14-year-old belts out "Sign of the Times" and gets a standing ovation from the judges. Klum says she has "so much maturity and so much grace" at her age. "It was flawless. You really brought your A-game today," she adds. The singer is Vergara's "favorite performance of the night." "I think the world is yours," the judge tells her.

Jonathan Goodwin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The daredevil does one of the most terrifying stunts in his book, Trial by Fire. With his head locked in a box and his hands cuffed at his sides, he has only the time it takes for a fuse to light and reach his contraption to free himself. He succeeds, though he is on fire before he unlocks even one cuff with his safety pin. "Well done," Mandel says. Thompson and Klum call him "insane," and Vergara loves his "presence" and the "suspense" he creates.

Voices of Our City Choir

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Crews' Golden Buzzer's rendition of "Stand By Me" is just as moving as the stories of the people in the choir. (They've experienced homelessness.) Thompson calls it "incredible," while Vergara says they "bring hope and love."

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC