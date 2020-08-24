'Cobra Kai' Lands on Netflix and Releases First Season 3 Footage (VIDEO)

Netflix is welcoming Cobra Kai to its library this week as Seasons 1 and 2 join the streaming platform on Friday, August 28.

Formerly a YouTube Original, The Karate Kid franchise sequel series written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg is making the jump to Netflix ahead of its forthcoming third season. And now, Netflix is revealing when Season 3 will officially arrive on the platform — 2021!

Taking place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Cobra Kai sees Daniel LaRusso (a returning Ralph Macchio) struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance and support of Mr. Miyagi. That lack of balance is thrown more out of whack when he must face his former adversary, Johnny Lawrence (vet William Zabka), who while down on his luck, attempts to seek redemption by reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo.

In anticipation of the show's Netflix debut, the streamer is teasing the series in a newly cut trailer which can be seen below. No definitive date beyond the 2021 premiere window has been given, but stay tuned for more details as shows like Cobra Kai and more prepare to return to production.

The series is executive produced by Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg. Stars Macchio and Zabka both serve as co-executive producers on this fan favorite series.

Cobra Kai's cast includes Macchio, Zabka, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Peyton List as Tory and Martin Kove as John Kreese.

