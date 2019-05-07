Series Based on the College Admissions Scandal in the Works With Annapurna TV

A series on the recent college admissions scandal is reportedly on the way via Annapurna TV.

The production company has optioned the book Accepted, according to Collider, which is written by Melissa Korn and Jen Levitz and explores the bribery scandal. Yet to be published, Accepted will be published by Portfolio, which is under the Penguin Random House company. Korn and Levitz are reputable journalists known for their fine-tuned research.

Emmy-winning writer DV Devincentis (American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson) is set to pen the one-hour limited series, which is being executive produced by Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Patrick Chu for Annapurna Television. Details surrounding an episode count and network/platform remain vague at this time, but fervor around the series is sure to be strong.

Back in March, many Americans were outraged when dozens of parents were indicted on charges of bribery, among other things, to get their kids into top-tier schools. Among two of the indicted parents were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

As of now, Loughlin lost her jobs with Hallmark but has maintained her innocence, while Huffman pleaded guilty early on in the trial process.