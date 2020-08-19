'Supernatural' Resumes Production: See Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles on Set (PHOTO)

There's no place like home.

Production officially began on the final two episodes of Supernatural in Vancouver on Tuesday, August 18, and thanks to the SPN Tape Ball Instagram account, we have our first look at Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles stepping into Sam and Dean Winchester's shoes. It's only fitting that they're in the hunters' home, the Men of Letters bunker. Check out the photo below. (Plus, as you'll see, the tape ball is protecting itself and wearing a mask.)

Production shut down (due to the coronavirus pandemic) on the CW drama's final season with only these two episodes left to film in March. "Episode 19 feels like the season finale for 15, and Episode 20 feels like the series finale," Ackles recently said while he and Padalecki were in the middle of the mandatory 14-day quarantine prior to filming. "It's kind of a double whammy."

Because they need "to accommodate a pandemic," some changes were made to these scripts, he added. "Eventually, once it all comes out, we can probably share what those adjustments were ... It's unfortunate, but I still think it's going to hit a home run."

In addition to sharing a photo from set (below), executive producer Jim Michaels also revealed the title of the penultimate episode: "Inherit the Earth."

Production resumed the day after the CW announced Supernatural's final seven episodes—post-production work hadn't been completed on the five that had been filmed prior to the shutdown—will begin airing Thursday, October 8. The series finale is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, following a retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home.

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Thursday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW

Supernatural: The Long Road Home Retrospective, Thursday, November 19, 8/7c, The CW

Supernatural, Series Finale Thursday, November 19, 9/8c, The CW