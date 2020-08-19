Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' Series Adaptation Adds 5 New Cast Members

The Wheel of Time's cast continues to grow.

Amazon Prime Video has added Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated actress Sophie Okonedo, Game of Thrones' Kae Alexander, Harlots' Kate Fleetwood, Vikings' Peter Franzen, and The Crown's Clare Perkins in recurring roles.

Okonedo will play the "legendary Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche," while Alexander's character is the fan-favorite Min Farshaw. Fleetwood is playing Liandrin Guirale, Franzen is Stepin, and Perkins is Kerene Nagashi.

The Amazon series is based on the popular fantasy book series by Robert Jordan. It takes place in a world where only certain women can access the magic that exists. The Wheel of Time "follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers," the logline teases. "There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

The cast includes Rosamund Pike (as Moiraine), Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, and Josha Stradowski.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins adapted it for television and executive produces with Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz (who will also direct the first two episodes). Pike will produce, while Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.

